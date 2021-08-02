The Emporia City Commission will take another step toward filling the role of city manager during it’s 1:30 p.m. meeting Wednesday afternoon in the Municipal Courtroom.
Current City Manager Mark McAnarney announced his intention to retire by the end of the year on June 2.
Mayor Rob Gilligan said commissioners will consider approval of a job posting during their meeting this week. A draft of the posting should be available later this afternoon, he said.
“The plan is to post that for four weeks so the tentative deadline for application would be like Sept. 10,” Gilligan said. “Then we’ll begin application review and conduct interviews by late September, early October.”
Gilligan said the hope was to have someone identified soon after interviews are completed.
The commission will also hold a public hearing for a $750,000 CDBG grant to assist Simmons Pet Food to construct several parking lots at its facilities. Simmons would be required to create a minimum of 22 new jobs with the majority of employees being from low- to moderate-income backgrounds.
Commissioners will also consider accepting an award from the Kansas Department of Transportation for the 2024 CCLIP program for a US-50 resurfacing project, awarding a bid for waterline improvements on 12th Avenue and appointing delegates for the League of Kansas Municipalities.
Meetings are streamed live on the city’s Facebook page.
(1) comment
This may be the most important position in Emporia or even Lyon County. Do us proud, Commissioners!
