There wasn’t any one facet of play that betrayed the Emporia State football team more than another on Saturday afternoon.
Each and every one of them had its turn.
The ultimate cost was another victory as the Hornets suffered a fifth consecutive loss, 37-17, to Washburn.
It snapped a four-game winning streak against the Ichabods and extended the Hornets’ lengthiest losing streak under head coach Garin Higgins since 2009, when ESU went 2-9 overall including a seven-game skid.
“(It’s) the worst I’ve seen it, (we were) just never, ever able to do really anything productive ... offensively,” Higgins said. “Then defensively, (we weren’t) playing the way we’ve been playing. In all phases — field position again (was an issue) — I could continue to name it. We were never able to flip the field.”
Washburn’s opening possession resulted in an efficient, 12-play, six-minute drive ending with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Mitch Schurig to Collin Wilson. ESU didn’t even have enough time to truly plan an attack on the return trip up the field. The second snap resulted in a 70-yard touchdown run from Carlos Grace to knot up the score.
“They drove it down the field on us right off the bat,” Higgins said. “We had them down ... inside the 25 and they commenced taking it the length of the field on us. That just really set the tone. We had a big run off the bat ... that sparked us a little bit, but we never, ever were able to get any type of momentum, at all.
Almost a third of the Hornets’ offense of the day, however, came on that one play. ESU had but four offensive possessions that lasted more than three plays on the afternoon, only adding to the scoreboard total with a 24-yard field goal in the second quarter and a 1-yard touchdown plunge by quarterback Dalton Cowan in the third.
ESU’s offense accumulated 249 yards of total offense, though just 91 through the air, the lowest passing/receiving total for ESU since Sept. 6, 2018 and just the fourth time in nine years the Hornets have been held below 100.
“We had the big run there, three or four little plays in a row that might have been productive, but we didn’t function whatsoever on offense,” Higgins said. “Just all around, it was a bad game, there’s nothing else to be said about it. There’s no silver lining in it.”
Adding to the struggles was the Ichabods’ success on third down, converting 10 times in 19 opportunities.
“At times, they controlled the line of scrimmage on us, which was surprising I thought, just because of the way that our defense has been playing,” Higgins said. “We weren’t able to get off the field on third down, that was huge and then any time we had them on third down, we had a penalty that ... kept a drive going for them. That has been the most consistent unit all year. (When the game) starts off that way, it makes things even worse. Compound that with our inability to effectively move the football whatsoever ...”
Washburn tallied 276 yards and three touchdown passes from Schurig as well as 13 offensive plays that gained double-digit yardage, 11 coming in the first half alone.
After Grace’s game-tying run in the first quarter, the Ichabods immediately answered with a 64-yard run by Zach Willis on the very first play. That set up the Ichabods up for a go-ahead touchdown two plays later.
ESU never found a way back into the game.
“Momentum is a big part of the game,” said Grace, who finished with 14 carries and 102 yards. “Whenever big plays like that happen to us we just have to learn how to come back, keep going and have a shootout with the other team. We have the guys for it, we have the tools for it, we have the mental toughness for it, we just have to keep going, keep pushing forward.”
The Hornets will indeed need to continue moving forward, with two games remaining on its schedule. The next will be at Missouri Southern next Saturday.
Higgins said his team will need to do some searching in itself to compete and fight through the final two weeks, even with the season’s end drawing near, falling short of many expectations.
“That’s what we’re going to have to do or we’re going to get embarrassed again, there’s no other option,” Higgins said. “That’s the only thing you can do. There’s no other alternative. We talked about where our program is at and playing to that level regardless and we didn’t do that today whatsoever.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.