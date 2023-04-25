Kansas courts statue
Leah Marie Cerretti of Emporia is among the class of new attorneys to be sworn in this week.

According to a Office of Judicial Administration, applicants who successfully passed the Kansas bar examination will be sworn in as Kansas attorneys in an in-person ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 28, in the Supreme Court courtroom in the Kansas Judicial Center.

New attorneys can choose to be sworn in Friday during the in-person ceremony or at another time by a state or federal judge.

Chief Justice Marla Luckert will swear in new attorneys. District Magistrate Judge Rachel Schwartz, U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas, will administer the federal oath to attorneys who want to be admitted to practice in federal courts.

The following new attorneys are eligible to be sworn in, listed alphabetically by county:

Butler

Clarence Colton Tyler Allemand, El Dorado

Crawford

Caleb Ellis Smith, Pittsburg

Dickinson

Alexandria Danielle Elizabeth Hawkes, Herington

Johnson

David Snapp, Merriam

Hannah Elizabeth McCune, Olathe

Lakisha Shantell Cooper, Shawnee

Leavenworth

Christopher Quenstedt Moe, Leavenworth

Lyon

Leah Marie Cerretti, Emporia

Sedgwick

Brittany Nicole Paschal, Derby

Rebecca Marie Alleman, Wichita

Shawnee

Amy Christina Medeiros, Topeka

Whitney Alexandria Clum, Topeka

Jackie Lynne Hanzok, Topeka

Greyson Oscar Thornburgh, Topeka

Thomas

Reed Andrew Stephens, Colby

Out of state candidates include:

Iowa

Troy Clifford Dargin, Neola

Missouri

Megan Elizabeth Adams, Kansas City

Robert Preston Armstrong Jr., Kansas City

Kendall Dawson, Kansas City

Kate Elizabeth Giessel, Kansas City

South Carolina

Samantha Reini Marcello, Greenville

Virginia

Rebekah Danielle Bunch, Richmond

