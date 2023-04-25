Leah Marie Cerretti of Emporia is among the class of new attorneys to be sworn in this week.
According to a Office of Judicial Administration, applicants who successfully passed the Kansas bar examination will be sworn in as Kansas attorneys in an in-person ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 28, in the Supreme Court courtroom in the Kansas Judicial Center.
New attorneys can choose to be sworn in Friday during the in-person ceremony or at another time by a state or federal judge.
Chief Justice Marla Luckert will swear in new attorneys. District Magistrate Judge Rachel Schwartz, U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas, will administer the federal oath to attorneys who want to be admitted to practice in federal courts.
The following new attorneys are eligible to be sworn in, listed alphabetically by county:
Butler
Clarence Colton Tyler Allemand, El Dorado
Crawford
Caleb Ellis Smith, Pittsburg
Dickinson
Alexandria Danielle Elizabeth Hawkes, Herington
Johnson
David Snapp, Merriam
Hannah Elizabeth McCune, Olathe
Lakisha Shantell Cooper, Shawnee
Leavenworth
Christopher Quenstedt Moe, Leavenworth
Lyon
Leah Marie Cerretti, Emporia
Sedgwick
Brittany Nicole Paschal, Derby
Rebecca Marie Alleman, Wichita
Shawnee
Amy Christina Medeiros, Topeka
Whitney Alexandria Clum, Topeka
Jackie Lynne Hanzok, Topeka
Greyson Oscar Thornburgh, Topeka
Thomas
Reed Andrew Stephens, Colby
Out of state candidates include:
Iowa
Troy Clifford Dargin, Neola
Missouri
Megan Elizabeth Adams, Kansas City
Robert Preston Armstrong Jr., Kansas City
Kendall Dawson, Kansas City
Kate Elizabeth Giessel, Kansas City
South Carolina
Samantha Reini Marcello, Greenville
Virginia
Rebekah Danielle Bunch, Richmond
