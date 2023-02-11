Vera J. Harrington, of Emporia, entered into rest Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Parkview Heights in Garnett, Kansas. She was 87.
Vera was born October 10, 1935 in Horton, Kansas to David Albert and Fern Magdalene (O’Dell) Allen. She retired from the Emporia Kansas School District after 25+ years.
Vera is survived by her daughters, Denise (John) Britton of Waverly, KS and Danna (Jeff) Schelling of Siloam Springs, AR; sisters, Patricia Wells, Joyce Davis, Mary Huffstickler, and Vickie Nichols; brother, Jerry Allen; grandchildren, Jordan (Luke) Buxton and their children, Kinley, Hollis, and Steele; Jesse (Stefani) Britton and their daughter, Sawyer Leigh; Cali (Daniel) Page; and Alyx (Chase) Whitcomb and their daughter, Parker Jean. She is preceded in death by her husband, Denny J. Harrington; parents; and brothers, David “Jack” Allen and Richard Allen.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 14, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Charter Funerals. The Celebration of Life will be officiated by Reverend Josh Johnson at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Charter Funerals with burial to follow at Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Charter Funerals to be sent to Good Shepherd Hospice in Garnett, Kansas. Online condolences may be made at www.charterfunerals.com.
