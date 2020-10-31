After months of speculation, Life Time announced the new name for the Emporia-based gravel event that has helped make the Flint Hills synonymous with gravel grinding on Thursday afternoon.
UNBOUND Gravel carries on the 15-year history, legacy and energy of the original event with a new identity.
“This rebrand is the end of a chapter for us as the DK, but we’ll continue to embrace the history of the land on which we ride. We hope that each time riders touch the gravel roads in the Flint Hills, they take a moment to remember what has been,” said Kristi Mohn, UNBOUND Gravel Marketing Manager, in a written release. “UNBOUND Gravel provides an opportunity to reimagine what an event can look like, and this rebrand is only step one in the process. So much is yet to come for the gravel community.”
The name takes it inspiration directly from the word, said Lelan Dains, UNBOUND Gravel Operations Manager. Where the definition of unbound is “released from restraints, unconfined, free,” so are those who find themselves riding hundreds of miles of gravel in the Flint Hills each year for the event.
“The vastness of the Flint Hills, it is just wide open out there; you’re alone, and you don’t feel restricted by perhaps the pressure of a large city — at least that’s how I feel, I love the wide open spaces,” Dains said. “When I’m out there on my bike riding in the Flint Hills, it is absolutely my stress relief, it is my therapy and always has been, when I still bound up by stress, what do I do? I turn to my bike and I go ride in the Flint Hills.”
The race then represents the free-range cattle, wild mustangs and native bison in the prairie of the Flint Hills, who move freely and live wild. It’s synonymous with the participants who experience a sense of freedom on the gravel roads outside of Emporia, in those moments “unbound” from anything else. Just riders and the tire-shredding, sun-baking, breathtaking Flint Hills gravel.
Dains said race staff were “feeling good” a day after the announcement.
“We feel really good,” he said. “We’re certainly glad that it’s out there and that that portion of it’s done. We’ve been remaining quite quiet on all sorts of things in an effort to be able to focus on this and get it done, so it certainly feels good to have arrived at this day.”
Part of bringing together UNBOUND Gravel is the unveiling of a new logo: a bison, with a road splitting through it into the horizon. Dains said the bison represents multiple aspects of the Flint Hills, paying homage to the landscape and the stories of the land and the people. Life Time felt, historically, the bison was a good representation of the word “unbound,” back when herds would roam free on the prairie.
“The road splitting the bison is fairly obvious, and the humps on his back represents the Flint Hills, and so it has all the storytelling within the logo itself,” he said. “We thought that that is an animal that’s very representative of this region still today, and it was very representative of our event, very representative of the name unbound. So, we felt it was very applicable.”
The colors are also a nod to the region, with the green paying respect to the lush greens and the blues a nod to the clear blue skies.
What the name change does not represent, Dains said, is a move outside of Emporia.
“No matter what it’s called, the race is not going anywhere,” he said. “There’s just no historical precedent for an event leaving a home town such as this, and Life Time, understand that better than anyone and have no desire [to move the race.] ... We have something really special here, this is a special special event. This is something we desire to stay in Emporia and keep here, and we do that by showing our love, gratitude and support, just as we feel that love, gratitude and support toward the Emporia community and the surrounding area for all that they have given this event made it what it is today.”
Dains said Life Time’s commitment to the community is evident in its support of the community, through its $25,000 support of the downtown Emporia speaker project to the recent $95,000 commitment in funding for the Emporia Public Schools school food program. And, it’s not going to end there.
“Life Time is just getting warmed up,” he said. “They love the Emporia community for everything that it is. ... I know change has a way of scaring people to some degree, but this is only a name change. Kristi Mohn, myself, Treva Worrell — and Kristi and I were two of the former owners — so representation is still very much there. Treva’s a Madison girl, she’s from the area and a long-time volunteer coordinator for the event. There’s no reason that this event is gonna feel any different, it shouldn’t have to.”
The 2021 All Things Gravel Expo will kick off on June 3, with race day set for June 5. 2021. Deferral registration will launch for participants with entry from the cancelled 2020 event on Nov. 16. Learn more and register at unboundgravel.com. Pre-order UNBOUND Gravel merchandise is available for purchase, with Life Time contributing 15% of all proceeds towards its DEI initiatives for UNBOUND Gravel.
