The continuing drama over one of Emporia's most historic mansions is now down to one large check.
“I heard, 'Congratulations, you are the new owner of the Plumb,'” Chris Stanley said Wednesday afternoon. “I said, 'Well, not really. I haven't paid any money yet.”
Yet Lyon County District Judge Jeffrey Larson granted approval Wednesday for Stanley to purchase the Plumb mansion at 224 East Sixth Avenue. The hearing was so simple that Stanley didn't even go to the courthouse.
“I called to ask if I needed to be there, and they said absolutely not. It's going to be short and sweet,” Stanley said Wednesday afternoon. “I couldn't be happier.”
Court documents indicate the retired owner of Stanley Jewelry will pay $240,000 for the building once known as the Plumb Place women's shelter. She hopes to do that and pick up the keys next Tuesday.
Stanley plans to live in the 152-year-old mansion. But not right away.
“I'm not moving in until I fix up the joint,” Stanley said with a laugh.
Among the items on her to-do list: stabilizing the basement and fixing “columns which are getting ready to disintegrate.”
The columns even have bees living inside them, Stanley revealed. She's estimated all the repairs and renovations could take a year or more.
“It's not going to be boring, that's for sure,” Stanley said.
Once it's all complete, Stanley plans to turn the mansion into an Airbnb. She already runs Brickside Beds Airbnb on Sylvan Street.
The sale of the Plumb mansion has been filled with controversy, including a complaint filed with a state real estate board. But Stanley is pleased with the public reaction to her purchase of the property.
“My Facebook has been exploding with congratulatory remarks,” Stanley said.
She's even received nice words from restoration expert Ross MacTaggart, who lives in the Cross House across the street and has criticized parts of the sales process.
“He said he was happy that I was going to be his neighbor,” Stanley reported. “It's going to be just fine.”
