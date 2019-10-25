The bright spots continue to mount for the Emporia State football team, though the Hornets aren’t yet gloating about any moral victories.
ESU has seen potential victories slip away in two of their last three games, both chances coming against the top two teams in the MIAA.
The renewed signs of life from ESU’s offense against Central Missouri was certainly a good start, however, and something that could light a spark as the Hornets travel to Missouri Western for Week Eight.
“I thought we played our best game last week as far as being consistent in all phases,” ESU Head Coach Garin Higgins said. “(But) we’ve got to go on the road and they’re playing really well right now.”
Missouri Western has won four straight games heading into Saturday, while the Hornets have dropped their last three, even after leading Northwest Missouri at halftime and being tied with UCM at the intermission.
ESU’s defense has largely been steady all year long and held both well below their season averages, but another daunting task on Saturday will be facing the Griffons’ offensive front, a unit that has helped pave the road for Markel Smith to statistically be the second-best running back in the MIAA.
“We just need to keep playing at a high level (defensively),” Higgins said. “We’ve got to tackle well. They’ve got a very good running back, but for me, it starts with their guys up front. Five seniors (on the offensive line), those guys are really, really good. Any time you have that type of unit coming back on the offensive line, plus a very good tailback, your quarterback needs to be efficient (and) protect the football. That’s what (he) does.”
Wyatt Steigerwald is third in the MIAA in passing touchdowns, while sitting fourth in passing yards and yards-per-game. That, combined with Smith’s 11 scores on the ground, has made MWSU the league’s second-highest scoring offense, behind only UCM.
“If we can stop the run and get them one-dimensional ... we’re pretty good,” junior linebacker Jace McDown said. “(UCM was) the best offense in the country, yards and point-wise. We definitely have some things we can get better at from that and we have some things we can take from that we did well, too.”
On the other side of the field, Higgins considered last week’s outing for sophomore quarterback Dalton Cowan one of his best, in spite of a late interception that allowed the Mules to take a two-possession lead in the final minutes.
“The biggest thing, I think, with him was coming back after that interception, just mentally,” Higgins said. “I think that started with us when we got the ball back and went down and scored three plays later to give us an opportunity to kick the onside. Young quarterback like that in a very close ballgame, mentally that can be hard. I know it was tough on him, but to be able to fight through that and be able to execute shows a lot about his character. I also think that helped alleviate a little bit of that pain of that interception. Moving forward, that gives him confidence. That’s what we’ve got to continue to have.
“Besides that interception, from a consistency level, that was one of his best games.”
Cowan is likely getting a good matchup for him to build off of. Though MWSU has scored at a high clip, it’s also allowed the most passing yards to opposing quarterbacks in the MIAA.
“We’ve got to be able to throw the ball like we did last week,” Cowan said. “Like any other week, we just have to go out and execute. Everyone knows we’ve got the guys that will be able to get the job done, we’ve just got to go out and prove it.”
ESU has also won in each of its previous three trips to St. Joseph, not losing to the Griffons on their field since 2010.
If both trends continue to maintain their current trajectory for ESU, the Hornets certainly hope to see a tremendous bounceback by Saturday’s end.
“Once we get both sides of the ball going, I think we’re pretty dangerous,” McDown said.
Saturday’s kickoff from Spratt Stadium in St. Joseph, Mo., is scheduled for 1 p.m.
