Ofelia Alvarado of Emporia passed away peacefully into her heavenly home on Monday, May 8, 2023, at her home surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was 89.
Ofelia was born on February 27, 1934, in Veracruz Mexico. She was the daughter of Jose and Delfina Cortez. She married Martin Alvarado on October 7, 1955, in Emporia, Kansas. Beloved mother of Martin, Carmen, Danielle, Gabriel, Micah, 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years; parents; and grandson, Beau Wallace.
She attended Victory Fellowship Church in Emporia.
Celebration of life will be at 2:00 pm Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Victory Fellowship, 693 Road 190, Emporia, Kansas. Visitation will be held prior to services at 1:00 pm. Burial at Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Memorial Contributions to Victory Fellowship Children and Women’s ministries can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
