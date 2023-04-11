Longtime Kansas Children’s Service League - Emporia program manager Beverly Long was recognized with the Hilda Dyer Staff Achievement Award this week.
The Hilda Dyer Staff Achievement award is named in honor of past KCSL employee Hilda Dyer, who during her 39 years of work for the agency extended herself far beyond her job description. Through her involvement with almost 15,000 adoptions, she earned the right to refer to the adoptees as “my children.” Hilda Dyer passed away in 2001 at the age of 101. She was buried in Topeka’s Mount Hope Cemetery next to our medically fragile children who died during KCSL’s early years.
According to the KCSL, Long began her career at KCSL as a program development manager in 2007. Under her leadership, KCSL opened the first Emporia office to offer home visiting services for local families. She also found other ways to support children and parents by assisting multiple KCSL programs.
“Bev’s tireless work helped expand the home visiting program in Emporia to serve over 75 families each year,” they said. “She always had a vision for improving the lives of families in her community. Through her connections, Bev developed both a formal and informal network of partners to deliver support for families. She built strong community partnerships and recruited many volunteers for KCSL’s Community and Leadership Development Council. She also helped lead the way to establish the annual Red Stocking Breakfast fundraiser in Emporia.”
Long served on a number of community collaborative groups and helped establish the first Fetal Alcohol Syndrome diagnostic clinic in Kansas. She also serves on the Family Promise of the Flint Hills’ board of directors helping provide more services for the homeless population.
In more recent years, she joined a team that worked with national, state and local partners to re-design the front end of the child welfare system. Her 15 years of work with KCSL has had positive impacts that have changed many lives for the better. Long always found a connection to KCSL and our work to prevent child abuse and support families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.