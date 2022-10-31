More than 25 quilts are expected to be handed out to local veterans during the 2022 Quilts of Gratitude presentation this month.
The Emporia Regional Quilt Guild will begin distributing quilts at 1 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Anderson Building on the Lyon County Fairgrounds.
The nationwide movement began in 2003 and in Emporia it was picked up in 2010. To date, Emporia quilters have given out more than 460 quilts to veterans to date.
The quilts are currently on display at the Emporia Public Library through Nov. 9.
