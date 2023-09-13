Kansas Highway 99 will see a host of improvements in the next few years, thanks to funding through the Kansas Department of Transportation's City Connecting Link Improvement Program.
The city secured $400,000 in funding for a surface preservation project on K-99, in 2025. According to Delaney Tholen, KC Metro Public Affairs Manager, this project will consist of mill and overlay and pavement markings on a a 1.2 mile stretch of K-99, from Kansas Avenue to Third Avenue, and 12th Avenue to Interstate 35.
In 2026, the city will take on geometric improvements on just over one-half mile of K-99. That funding allotment totals $1.2 million.
Tholen said this project includes preliminary engineering, construction and construction engineering for reconstruction of shoulders to add two-way center turn lane, storm drainage, safety improvements, entrances, sidewalk and pavement markings on K-99 from the Soden’s Grove bridge to Kansas Avenue.
