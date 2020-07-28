Edward Charles “Ed” Geary, 78, of Lebo, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Coffey County Hospital in Burlington, Kansas.
He was born January 24, 1942 in Norton, Kansas the son of Emmett and Dorothy Hardick Geary. Ed attended Densmore High School and graduated with the Class of 1960. Following high school, Ed took Barber Classes in Wichita.
He married the love of his life Dixie Beth Schick on May 29, 1964 in Logan, Kansas. A week after their marriage, Ed began a long career with King Construction Inc. Over the next few years, his job would take them throughout the state of Kansas from their first home in Hays to Salina, Cawker City, Hill City, and Lindsborg. Ed and Dixie would eventually make their home in Lebo in 1971.
Ed continued as a Bridge Construction Foreman for over 40 years, retiring in 2007. The last bridge that he built happened to be in the same location as the first bridge he was involved with building when he first moved to Lebo in 1971. Ed was a hard working man and that wouldn’t quit when he retired. So after retiring from King Construction Inc, it was no surprise that he began mowing yards and doing various odd jobs for the people of Lebo.
Ed was an avid bowhunter, fisherman and all around outdoorsman. He enjoyed all things outdoors from hunting Elk in Colorado to hunting Coyotes in the pastures near Lebo. Ed was a founding member of Twin Lakes Bow Hunters Club. Over the years, he raised numerous hunting dogs and in the past several years he and Dixie enjoyed Yorkie and Maltese dogs.
Ed will live on in the hearts and memories of his devoted wife Dixie of their home in Lebo; daughters, Michelle Geary of Lebo and Trease (Roger) Gould of Lebo; a son, Curtis (Donna) Geary of Eureka; four grandchildren, Crystal Geary, Brent (Briana) Gould, Jacob (Sydney) Gould, Conner Gould and a great-granddaughter, Ellie Gould; a sister, Carolyn DeBoer; numerous special brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, close nieces, nephews and countless hunting buddies and dear friends. Ed was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Geary.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Burial will follow services at Lincoln Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M., Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association and sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com. Face coverings will be required while attending the visitation and service.
