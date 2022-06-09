Mary Ann Scheve, of Emporia, died Sunday, June 5, 2022 at the Life Care Center, Burlington.
Mary Ann Ripperger was born at home in Lacona, Iowa on February 8, 1935 the daughter of Vincent and Agnes (Frueh) Ripperger. She married John Lewis Scheve at Rosemount Church Iowa on April 14, 1956. John died October 8, 2012. Mary Ann was a homemaker and member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Emporia. Her greatest joys were spending time with family, playing cards, quilting, jigsaw puzzles and tending to her flower gardens. She was an excellent cook and loved to bake cookies and candies for the family gatherings. Mary Ann is survived by her sons, Douglas Scheve of Columbus, Nebraska, Daniel Scheve of Bucyrus, Kansas, Scott (Stephanie) Scheve of Emporia, Kansas and daughter, Deborah (Rex) Williams of Emporia Kansas; brothers, Darrell (Julene) Ripperger, Dwight (Carmaleen) Ripperger and sisters, Darlene Day and Janet Schaefer; eight grandchildren, Jessica Scheve, Bret (Emily) Scheve, Shawnell (Kenneth) Linot, ShaLynn (Nathan) Wyatt, Josh (Michelle) Williams, Jason (Madison) Williams, Jordan Williams, and Samantha Scheve, 8 great grandchildren and one on the way.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, John; daughter, Theresa (Shawn) Shepherd; brother, Lyle Ripperger and sisters, Erma Compton and Lola Manser.
The Rosary will be recited on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 10:30 am with the Mass of Christian Burial following at 11:00 am at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 27 Cottonwood Street, Emporia. Burial will follow at the Maydale Cemetery, southeast of Olpe, Kansas. Cremation is planned.
Memorials to the Emporia Friends of the Zoo or to Sacred Heart Catholic Church have been established with contributions sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
