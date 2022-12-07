Connie May Hilbish, 77, of Emporia, Kansas died Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Holiday Resort Care Center in Emporia.
Connie was born January 19, 1945 in Emporia the daughter of John Neal and Alma (Pringle) Hartig. She retired from Newman Hospital having worked in housekeeping and switchboard/tubes. Connie attended the First Church of the Nazarene in Emporia. She volunteered with the Newman Hospital Pink Ladies after her retirement. Connie enjoyed making book marks and crafts, visiting, flower gardening and vegetable gardening, cooking and canning and was involved with 4-H as a child, and then with her children and grandchildren.
Connie married Wayne Hilbish and they later divorced. She is survived by her sons, John Hilbish and wife Beverly of Emporia, James Hilbish of Auburn, Kansas; daughter, Julie Ouderkirk of Prague, Oklahoma; brother, Melvin Hartig and wife Dora of Emporia; sister, Betty Mackey and husband Bill of Eudora, Kansas; grandchildren, Ashley Laws, Jessica Currie and husband Joey, Tyler Ouderkirk and wife Kalli, Megan Hilbish, Lindsay Ouderkirk, Kadyn Hilbish and great-grandchildren, Lily Currie, Daxx Ouderkirk, and Lincoln Currie. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia with Pastor Marilyn Christmore of the Saffordville United Methodist Church conducting the service. Interment will be in the Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Emporia.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lyon County 4-H and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made thru: www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.