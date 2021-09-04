First Friday art walkers were invited to take part in a community mural, Friday evening, ahead of the Halfway to Everywhere Festival set for today.
EFF co-organizer Kaila Mock said the mural was an early part of the planning process for the Emporia First Friday Art Market, happening in conjunction with the music festival.
“We wanted to create an entrance to the Art Market so that festival goers can clearly see where the art vendor booths are located,” she said. “The mural will consist of two 8-foot by 4-foot panels that will be painted on both sides and have brackets that will keep them from blowing over in the Kansas wind — hopefully!”
The panels have been primed with white paint and EFF co-organizer Joel Smith designed and drew on a layout with “fun, nature and Kansas-themed imagery.”
“[We asked] art walkers to come by, lend us their creativity, and fill in the layout with acrylic paint,” Mock said. “What color should that flower be? You decide and then make it happen! Think the background needs a little pop of color? Color away!”
While the current purpose of the mural was to serve as the entrance to the art market, Mock said it has been built in such a way that it can be easily broken down and stored. They can they bring it out for future events and art walks.
“We are really testing the waters with this project and hope to learn a lot about logistics and how to evolve the process for future community mural projects,” she said. “The plan for now is to have a lot of fun with paint during the art walk, create a beautiful piece of art that will draw attention to the local and regional art vendors at H2E, get as much feedback from the community as possible, and go from there.”
Halfway To Everywhere kicks off at noon today in downtown Emporia. For more information visit http://www.ksfreeforarts.org/halfway-to-everywhere. For more information on Emporia First Friday, visit www.emporiafirstfriday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.