Reviewed by Molly Chenault
“The Pull of the Stars” by Emma Donoghue, Little, Brown and Company, 2020, $16.99.
In an Ireland doubly ravaged by war and disease, Nurse Julia Power works at an understaffed hospital in the city center, where expectant mothers who have come down with the terrible new Flu are quarantined together. Into Julia’s regimented world step two outsiders — Doctor Kathleen Lynn, a rumoured Rebel on the run from the police, and a young volunteer helper, Bridie Sweeney.
In the darkness and intensity of this tiny ward, over three days, these women change each other’s lives in unexpected ways. They lose patients to this baffling pandemic, but they also shepherd new life into a fearful world. With tireless tenderness and humanity, carers and mothers alike somehow do their impossible work.
In “The Pull of the Stars,“ Emma Donoghue once again finds the light in the darkness in this new classic of hope and survival against all odds.
Tumultuous times in history give rise to stories; this is how people can process what is happening. Still, the timing for this book was extraordinary. Published first in July 2020, it’s no wonder that it soon became a bestseller. In a time where most of the world was looking back on the 1918 pandemic in order to find answers on the current one, Donoghue had already done extensive research on how it affected her birth country of Ireland.
Even now, when we’ve almost reached 2022, it’s a little jarring to read about how similar the two pandemics are, even almost a hundred years apart. Supply shortages, general fear and paranoia, victim blaming, and sudden deaths permeate Donoghue’s story. Even so, at its core “The Pull of the Stars” is not only grim. It is sad, yes, but it is also hopeful looking towards the future.
I would advise anyone who doesn’t have a strong stomach to proceed with caution. Descriptions of difficult childbirth and quickly progressing disease can become overwhelming. My only qualm with this book is the lack of quotation marks that make it often confusing to figure out who is speaking. Perhaps the author felt it contributed to the first-person feel of the story, but I simply found it distracting. Still, the story was worth the minor inconvenience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.