Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Monday
Non-injury accident, 500 Mechanic St., 8:05 a.m.
Trespass notice served, 500 Constitution St., 10:44 a.m.
Welfare check, location and time redacted
Communications offense, 2100 W. U.S. Highway 50, 1:16 p.m.
Juvenile problem, redacted
Juvenile problem, redacted
Lost property, 500 Mechanic St., 4:33 p.m.
Abandoned vehicle, 600 Lakeview St., 5:21 p.m.
Missing person, 500 Mechanic St., 5:40 p.m.
Welfare check, redacted
Phone harassment, 400 State St., 6:39 p.m.
Animal bite, 900 State St., 7:16 p.m.
Tuesday
Traffic stop, 1000 East St., 12:05 a.m.
Sheriff
Monday
Battery, 400 Mechanic St., Emporia, 9:15 a.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 1700 Road F, Emporia, 4:55 p.m.
Tuesday
Non-injury accident, 1500 S. Highway 99, Emporia, 7:20 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Monday
Vehicle theft, 2900 W. U.S. Highway 50, 11:18 a.m.
Fraud, 500 Mechanic St., 3:37 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
