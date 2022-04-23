Recent high winds were the cause behind at least one car accident Saturday morning.
At approximately 6:14 a.m., the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, Emporia/Lyon County EMS and Olpe First Responders were dispatched to the 700 block of S. Highway 99 for reports of an injury accident.
According to Deputy Brandon Early, 57-year-old Theresa Pryor of Madison was heading southbound in a 1999 GMC Sierra 3500 when wind gusts caused her to leave the roadway.
Pryor's truck struck a concrete culvert and came to a rest on the west side of the road. She was transported by ambulance to Newman Regional Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Pryor was wearing her seatbelt. The accident remains under investigation.
The area remains under a wind advisory, with winds reaching 25 - 35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph expected.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.
