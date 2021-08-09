The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia City Commission will continue its discussion of its 2022 budget and its five-year plan during its study session Wednesday morning.
The commission has discussed its budget in multiple sessions, including most recently on July 28. Recommendations from that session have been incorporated into the new proposed budget and will be reviewed Wednesday.
A notable addition to the proposed budget is a 12% increase the bottom of the wage scale for city employees and a $1 raise across the board.
In other business, Jennifer Kurth of Hays Companies, the city’s benefits broker, will review the city’s health insurance plan with the commission and preview its renewal outlook.
The commission will also discuss allocations for the convention and tourism fund, industrial development sales tax, special alcohol fund, library fund and special park fund.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the municipal courthouse.
