STRONG CITY — Ad Astra Food and Drink is temporarily closed until further notice, according to owner Matt Flowers.
Flowers, who purchased the business last year, said in a post to social media that the issue was lack of staff. The announcement was made April 1.
“At this time, we do not have the staff to properly serve our customers,” he wrote. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Please know this was a very difficult decision.”
On Thursday Flowers posted another update, stating that the restaurant will reopen — just not immediately.
“At this time we don’t have a firm date but we are shooting for mid-to-late May,” he said. “We want to be sure we are staffed and ready to serve you the quality food and entertainment you’ve grown to love.”
Flowers said the restaurant’s hours would expand upon reopening.
He said to keep an eye on the restaurant’s Facebook page as well as www.adastrafoodanddrink.com for updates.
Calls for additional comment were not returned by press time.
