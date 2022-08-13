Special to the Leader-News
MATFIELD GREEN — An 18-member orchestra that has performed for notables that include President George W. Bush and Luciano Pavarotti is coming to the Flint Hills for a special concert.
On Saturday, August 27, the Great Plains Jazz Orchestra will present Big Band Jazz and music from “The Great American Songbook” on the shaded lawn of Pioneer Bluffs near Matfield Green. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the 90-minute concert begins at 7 p.m.
The “Great American Songbook” features the most important and influential popular songs and jazz standards that have stood the test of time. The Great Plains Jazz Orchestra includes vocalists reminiscent of Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr, and Frankie Valli, who will perform familiar tunes such as “Mack the Knife,” “The Lady is a Tramp,” and “Young and Foolish.”
The Great Plains Jazz Orchestra is a highly acclaimed ensemble under the direction of Keith Woolery. “We look forward to sharing our music with the people of the Flint Hills,” says Woolery. “We hope you will feel the same sentiment as former president George W. Bush, who exclaimed after our performance, ‘I love the band; this was great entertainment!’”
Cowboy caviar, prepared with locally sourced food by Chef Tracey Graham, will be served, along with ice cold bottled water. A cash bar will be available.
If inclement weather, the concert will be held in the loft of the Pioneer Bluffs barn.
A donation of $20 is suggested for this unique program. Reservations requested, but not required. For reservations or additional information, contact Lynn Smith at lynn@pioneerbluffs.org or 620-753-3484. Details can be found at pioneerbluffs.org or on the Pioneer Bluffs Facebook event page.
The mission of Pioneer Bluffs is to preserve and share the ranching heritage of the Flint Hills. A National Register Historic District, Pioneer Bluffs is on Flint Hills National Scenic Byway K-177, 14 miles south of Cottonwood Falls or 1 mile north of Matfield Green.
