SALINA — The Emporia American Legion Post 5 senior baseball team closed out its week at the Kansas Grand Slam with a 10-2 win over Wamego in its consolation game Saturday, while the juniors fell to the Buhler Nationals 11-0 in their consolation game.
Post 5 Seniors 10, Wamego 2
Cade Kohlmeier and Bobby Trujillo each had three RBIs as Emporia salvaged its final game at the Grand Slam to finish 1-3 for the week.
Emporia took a lead in the top of the second when Drew Hess hit into a fielder’s choice to drive home Trujillo. In the third, Kohlmeier singled to score Cam Geitz, and in the fourth, he doubled to drive in Hess and Hunter Redeker after a Geitz sacrifice fly scored Quinn Dold.
Wamego got on the board with a run in the bottom of the fifth to cut Post 5’s lead to 5-1, but Emporia expanded its advantage in the top of the sixth when Vance Kinsey was hit by a pitch and Logan Thomas walked, each with the bases loaded. Trujillo then doubled to pick up his three RBIs and give Post 5 a 10-1 lead.
Wamego added its second run moments before a runner was thrown out at third base to end the game.
All but one Emporia batter reached base at least once in the game, with six having one hit apiece while Kohlmeier had a two-hit game.
Kohlmeier was remarkably efficient on the mound as well, as he started the game and went five innings, giving up just one run on one hit and one walk with six strikeouts. Hess pitched the sixth and gave up one run on two hits and a walk.
The seniors will return to action on Wednesday against the Topeka Senators.
Other senior Kansas Grand Slam scores:
Newton 5, Emporia 1 (Thursday)
Wichita 316 Elite 6, Emporia 5 (Thursday)
Salina Falcons 12, Emporia 2 (Friday)
Buhler Nationals 11, Post 5 Juniors 0
The Post 5 juniors managed just three hits in their Kansas Grand Slam finale against Buhler on Saturday, an 11-0 loss that sent them home from the tournament with an 0-4 record.
Aiden Skiles, Owen Ruge and Aiden Ewing collected those hits for Emporia, while Jaxon Dial reached first base on a walk and Andrew Ruxton was hit by a pitch.
However, stringing baserunners together into some form of productive offense proved to be a struggle all game long.
Buhler scored three in the top of the first and eight in the top of the third, ending the game by run rule after the fourth inning.
Starting pitcher Skiles went 2 1/3 innings for Post 5, allowing nine runs (eight earned) on five hits with two walks and a strikeout. He was relieved by Madden Seidl, who gave up two runs (zero earned) on one hit and two walks in 1 2/3 innings.
Next up on the juniors’ schedule is the Zone Tournament starting on Friday.
Other junior Kansas Grand Slam scores:
McPherson 8, Emporia 0 (Thursday)
Salina Eagles 13, Emporia 3 (Friday)
Topeka Scrappers 9, Emporia 0 (Friday)
