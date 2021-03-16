The USD 251 Board of Education accepted multiple staff resignations during a special meeting, Tuesday evening.
Resignations include:
- Shari Beatty, remote teaching
- Patrick Stevenson, grade 6 teacher
- Darwin Sweetman, Northern Heights High School math teacher
- Debra Barrett, head cook at NLC Elementary School
"Debbie's helped us a lot," said Board President Matt Horton. "She moved over here. She was an asset for a long time for Reading — and here [at NLC]. It goes back to being able to pay people for some of these duties as we visit about wages."
Beyond that, Horton said the board wasn't able to comment further on the resignations. He said there wasn't one reason or event that precipitated the resignations.
"This is really just a formality," Horton said. "We have a cook who took a taking a job for more money. One is an online teacher who was out-of-state helping us. They're just lots of different things. We can't really comment on them.
The board also accepted a motion to accept NHHS Science teacher Lanny Massey as the new head track coach for the remainder of the school year.
