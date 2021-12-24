It’s hard to believe, but today is Christmas Eve. Many of us are putting the finishing touches on our family celebrations and readying those Christmas hams for the oven.
But there are some in the community who don’t have somewhere to go for the holidays, or people to share them with. At The Gazette, we received four separate phone calls on Tuesday alone asking what churches were offering a free Christmas meal this year for that very reason.
Try as we might, we were unable to find a community meal this time of year.
While we have some incredible groups that offer community meals for Thanksgiving every year, Christmas dinner has not been an option.
Having people be alone or not have a meal at Christmas is something our community might want to pool resources and tackle together.
We have an abundance of incredibly generous churches and community organizations in town that might want to help. It may even be possible for multiple organizations to work together.
The cost for such a project could certainly be prohibitive, but given how generous the Emporia community has shown itself to be, there’s no reason to think people would not step up to help out financially.
Some may be reluctant to “give up” their holiday time with their family, but the true spirit of Christmas has always been giving to others. What better way to give than to spend time with those in the community who have nowhere else to go?
Perhaps next year when people call The Gazette offices asking about Christmas meals, we will be able to give them a different answer than we did this week — news of a large community effort to help those who would otherwise be alone on this special holiday.
Merry Christmas.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
