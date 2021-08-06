Janice Kay George, 77, passed away early Monday morning at her home in Hartford.
She was born February 21, 1944 in Beloit, Kansas the daughter of Glenn and Arline Yost Steinshouer.
Janice attended Downs High School where she graduated with the Class of 1962.
Janice married the love of her life, James I. George on September 9, 1965 in Cawker City, Kansas. Janice and Jim made their home in Hartford, Kansas in 1967. They were faithful members of the Hartford United Methodist Church for many years. She worked for USD 252 as a Para for over 17 years before her retirement in 2008.
Janice will live on in the hearts and memories of her devoted husband, Jim, of their home in Hartford; a daughter, Janel George of New Strawn, Kansas; two sons, Alan George and wife Shelley of Ottawa and John George and wife Karrie of Liberty, Missouri; a sister, Darlene Manely and husband Jay of Lebanon, Kansas; a brother, Terry Steinshouer and wife Mary of Downs, Kansas; eleven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; numerous extended family and a host of dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Glenda.
Cremation is planned with a memorial service being held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the Hartford Methodist Church. The family will receive friends Friday, August 13, 2021 from 6 pm to 7:30 pm at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Memorial contributions may be made to the Learning Resource Program and sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
