David Lee Brown, Sr., Neosho Rapids, died in Topeka on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He was 80.
A private service will be held later. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
Cloudy this evening with periods of light rain and snow after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Updated: January 21, 2020 @ 2:52 pm
Aim_High said:
Aim_High said:
Aim_High said:
SnowGypsy said:
aulani said:
aulani said:
KB Thomas said:
Breaking News: Hannity Biden Inc has been exposed YouTube
ebrowning said:
Aim_High said:
SnowGypsy said:
Wow! Endorsing two people that don't have a chance, what an interesting choice to make.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.