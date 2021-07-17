Marjorie Nadine Judd, 93, of Emporia, Kansas died Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor.
Marjorie was born April 21, 1928 south east of Lebo, Kansas the daughter of Willis and Sadie (Berndt) Traylor. She was a homemaker and a member of the First United Methodist Church in Emporia. Marjorie’s family still enjoys the many treasures from her years of hobbies that include genealogy, knitting, quilting, arts and crafts, ceramics, needlepoint, family recipes and stamp collecting.
On June 28, 1947 Marjorie married Alvin E. Judd in Emporia. He died December 24, 2003 in Topeka, Kansas. She is survived by son, Dick Judd and wife Geri of Bradenton, Florida; daughter, Marilyn Turner and husband Roger of Olathe, Kansas; grandchildren, Melanie Machost and husband Alan of McKinney, Texas, Mark Turner and wife Anna of Spring Hill, Kansas, Andy Judd and wife Kelly of Lafayette, Colorado; great-grandchildren, Tyler Machost, Allie Machost, Luke Judd, Mara Judd, Parker Judd, Milly Judd, and Aiden Turner. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Winifred Wheat.
Interment will be in Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Emporia, during a private family graveside service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emporia Friends of the Library and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made thru:
