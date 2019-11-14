Charles “Chuck” B. Mize, III of Admire died Monday, November 11, 2019 at Flint Hills Care Center. He was 65.
A Celebration of Life will be 3 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the Allen Senior Center in Allen. Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
Bottom line: Addictions are expensive!
