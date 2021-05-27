Summer programming is returning to Red Rocks, the William Allen White Community Partnership, Inc. has announced.
The programs will be held at 10 a.m. every second and fourth Saturday instead of the traditional Sunday afternoons.
Due to COVID-19, the programs will be held outside on the lawn with presenters on the porch or front stoop of the home. A PA system will be used.
Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs.
"A nice perk with the new time is that the site opens at 11 a.m. on Saturdays, and tours will be available," said Kathie Buckman, William Allen White Community Partnership Inc. board member.
Programming beginnings July 10 and will continue through October. More details on programs will be released closer to the dates.
Red Rocks State Historic Site is located at 927 Exchange St. The site is now open from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday - Saturday through the last Saturday in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.