Plumb Place invites the community to the Plumb Cold Chili and Soup Feed from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday at the Emporia Recreation Center, 313 W. 4th Ave.
Bring the whole family for delicious chili, savory soup and all the fixings for $5. All funds raised will go toward supporting the women of Plumb Place.
Plumb Place assists women experiencing homelessness by providing safe, transitional housing with case management and therapeutic services; Plumb Place serves women 18 years and older including unaccompanied youth ages 18-24.
