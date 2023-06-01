The Special Olympics Flame of Hope passed through Emporia and Lyon County Wednesday and Thursday as part of an overall 1,600-mile journey across Kansas.
Runners set off from Emporia State University, 1 Kellogg Cir., Thursday morning en route to El Dorado, a day after the torch arrived in Emporia.
In total, this leg of the torch run encompassed 105 miles as part of the ceremonial 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Kansas.
Torch Runs are held in Kansas leading up to the annual summer games in Wichita. Law enforcement officers raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Kansas throughout the year by participating in these runs as well as events like Polar Plunges, Tip-A-Cop and Cover the Cruiser.
More than 2,000 officers will take part in runs throughout the state. In total, Kansas LETR participants raised more than $500,000 for Special Olympics Kansas in 2022. You can support the LETR Torch Run fundraising efforts at https://charity.pledgeit.org/KSLETR.
The Final Leg of the Torch Run will take place in Wichita on June 2 concluding at Maize South High School during the Opening Ceremonies of the 2023 Special Olympics Kansas Summer Games.
