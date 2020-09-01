Lois Grace Bradley, of Meriden, KS, died Friday, August 28, 2020 at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka. She was 95.
Lois worked as an Inventory Quality Control agent for Boeing Aircraft in Wichita and also worked at the GoodYear Company in Topeka.
Graveside Service will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Meriden Cemetery, Meriden. Barnett Family Funeral Home in Oskaloosa has the arrangements.
