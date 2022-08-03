The Emporia City Commission gave direction to city manager Trey Cocking to move in a different direction with the city's zoning regulations Wednesday afternoon.
Jim Kaup, a Topeka-based attorney who specializes in local government and land use, was hired as a consultant to work on the city's revised planning and zoning regulations. Cocking told commissioners Wednesday that Kaup was still looking through the regulations — 36 months after he began.
"Jim Kaup is rewriting them ... as it applies to the statue," Cocking said.
Commissioners were dismayed that that phase is still ongoing.
"How do we break that contract and say that we're done?" Mayor Becky Smith asked. Commissioner Susan Brinkman agreed.
Cocking said, given direction, he could move forward on that end and contract with another attorney that could look at the regulations.
Smith asked that a 30 - 60 day time period was given.
"We feel like the services that we have been using have not been speedy enough for this process for us," she said. "The commissioners are ready to move forward. We want to do these changes for Emporia for the better."
Smith said the decision to move in a different direction should help move the process along. She said the commission feels as though it has lagged behind, since the Lyon County Commission has already approved its own regulations.
"This will always be a living document," Smith explained. "It can be changed, but it's a starting point for our new zoning and planning regulations."
