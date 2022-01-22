Reviewed by Jordyn Baker
“Squad” by Maggie Tokuda-Hall, Greenwillow Books, October 2021, $21.99
When Becca transfers to a high school in an elite San Francisco suburb, she’s worried she’s not going to fit in. To her surprise, she’s immediately adopted by the most popular girls in school. At first glance, Marley, Arianna, and Mandy are perfect. But at a party under a full moon, Becca learns that they also have a big secret.
Becca’s new friends are werewolves. Their prey? Slimy boys who take advantage of unsuspecting girls. Eager to be accepted, Becca allows her friends to turn her into a werewolf, and finally, for the first time in her life, she feels like she truly belongs. For a little while, anyway. Until Thatcher dies. And things get complicated.
Author of “Also the Octopus, the Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea,” Maggie Tokuda-Hall, offers readers a thrilling, fast-paced graphic novel that takes the pressures of high school to a whole other level. With a diverse cast of characters and a quick-witted, compelling tone, this transformative tale explores the dynamics of family and friends, as well as the price one has to pay in order to belong.
I quickly enjoyed every aspect of this story. Illustrator and visual artist Lisa Sterle helped bring the characters and the dialogue to life through the artwork and graphics. Each picture is perfectly saturated with the bright and vibrant color pallet and successfully sets the tone for this vintage horror tale. While the likeability of the cast of morally grey characters is weighed back and forth, their development moves the story along with the actions’ pace and helps keep readers engaged.
I only wish that this book was longer as there were some certain subplots and issues that I feel weren’t able to be explored or resolved fully. Otherwise, I would recommend this fantastical, supernature graphic novel to anyone looking for a fun and equally engaging creepy tale. For those who may have enjoyed “Lumberjanes,” “Riverdale,” and “Paper Girls,” “Squad” will both shock and awe readers in the best way.
