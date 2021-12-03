The executive director at the Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation has been selected as the next president of the Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas, the board of directors announced Thursday.
Chuck Scott will replace Kent Heermann, who has served as president of the RDA since 1994. The transition will occur in the first quarter of 2022.
“We are excited to welcome Chuck Scott and his family to Emporia,” said RDA board president Jon Geitz in a written release. “The search committee completed a four month search with candidates from across the country. Chuck really stood out for his experience in both downtown and industrial development, as well as a background in finance. He has served multiple communities in Kansas and will do a great job running the economic development program in the Emporia area. I anticipate a seamless transition. Finally, I would like to wish Kent and Jodi Heermann a happy and healthy retirement, and congratulate him on a successful career with the RDA.“
Scott began his position with Dickinson County in 2018 and is a certified Economic Development Finance Professional. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Kansas State University. According to his biography on the DKEDC website, Scott has “a passion for history, learning, historic building preservation and downtown revitalization.” Scott “uses his background in financing, real estate development, and project management to improve community well-being through economic development.”
“Since 1993, the RDA has had a record of successfully recruiting new businesses to the area as well as helping existing businesses expand,” Scott said. “I’m looking forward to continuing that record of success as well as working with businesses to identify the current challenges that they are facing and, with the help of our partners, bring them solutions to help them with those challenges. Emporia’s long history of proactive leadership and working cooperatively on a growth strategy is really exciting.
“I have a passion for working cooperatively with partners to help businesses and communities overcome challenges and I’m excited to be able to continue this process in Emporia and Lyon County. I’m excited to have the assets of Emporia Enterprises, Inc. available to market to potential new businesses or local businesses looking to relocate or expand. Having shovel-ready sites is key in being successful in today’s business recruitment environment. I’m excited to work with our partners on the opportunities for infill development, housing, place-making, connectivity and more.”
The mission of the Emporia RDA is to proactively promote economic growth of the East Central Kansas region through commercial and industry recruitment, expansion, and training enhancements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.