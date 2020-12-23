Lyon County commissioners agreed to the purchase of more than $40,000 in additional courtroom audiovisual updates and remote trial equipment during a regularly-scheduled action session Wednesday morning.
Court Administrator Ruth Wheeler approached the board with a brief update on ongoing courtroom renovations, saying the majority of the county’s previously-approved projects — which included the installation of plexiglass and improved speakers — were on pace to be completed by the beginning of the new year.
She added that commissioners could expect an increased amount of in-person hearings in the coming weeks, but still nothing close to regular levels.
“[The new equipment] will help us be able to better function in this environment,” Wheeler said. “The sound system should allow us to have in-person hearings… which is something we haven’t been able to do since the start of all this... The court will still continue to do as many remote hearings as they can to try and minimize the number of people that have to come into the courthouse.”
Anticipating quite a backlog of cases to come to a head in January, Wheeler said courthouse staff would need additional tech resources for handling hearings in a remote setting. She also submitted a request for similar audio updates to a seperate courtroom, sharing that SPARK funding sources from the Kansas Supreme Court had unexpectedly dried up.
Regardless, county leadership said the money for such purchases had more or less been budgeted due to the addition of unexpected federal aid.
“We didn’t find any additional money, but we had already allocated $200,000 [in extra money] for the Health Department …,” County Controller Dan Williams said. “The Health Department informed me that they found other CARES act money to cover that, so they didn’t need our bit of that money. So now, we have an extra $200,000 we can utilize.”
To close discussion, commissioners unanimously approved Wheeler’s request, splitting purchases for remote hearing and telecommunication technology into a $26,790.55 purchase to be paid with SPARK funding, and a separate $13,881 for contracting and installation of the new courtroom audio system.
County commissioners will next meet at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30. The Lyon County Courthouse will be closed to the public Dec. 24 - 25, with an additional closure planned for Dec. 31 - Jan. 1.
