It’s hard not to get excited when you listen to Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson talk about school redesign.
At least, that’s how it was for the more than 100 people in attendance when Watson came to Emporia as one of 50 listening stops to discuss the Kansans Can School Redesign Project at the Bowyer Building last week. Kicked off in 2015, Kansans Can was developed as a way to rethink the way we think about education in Kansas.
The goal? To focus on the successes of each individual student. Every single one. Pretty lofty, right? Maybe. By focusing more on non-academic skills rather than the standardized testing that had become the norm, Watson, the Kansas Department of Education and the State Board of Education were convinced it wouldn’t be an impossible feat.
Watson was more than a little excited when he announced that last year Kansas made history when it came to graduation rates — in the middle of a global pandemic and statewide shutdowns.
In 2020, 88.3% of high school seniors graduated from high school, which was a 2.6% increase across the board. English Language Learners saw an impressive 6.5% increase to an 83.7% graduation rate.
Students in poverty? Yeah, they saw an increase, too: 3.7% to an overall 81.2% graduation rate. Students with disabilities also increased by 3.1% to 80.3% overall.
The numbers speak for themselves: something in Kansas is working.
Still, Watson is the first one to tell you that there’s still more work to be done. And the work won’t be finished until Kansas reaches all of its at-risk students and helps them reach success.
And, with Kansans Can, it really takes the whole community to help make this happen. Parents, teachers, administrators, of course, but also businessleaders and organizations, legislators and nearly everyone in between.
So, let’s celebrate these successes in education in our community and around the state, celebrate our students and our educators, and remember that it takes all of us to push for this kind of evolution in the educational system.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.