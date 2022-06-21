The Kansas Board of Regents approved a systemwide general education policy, which Emporia State University administrators believe will make things easier for students in the long run.
According to KBOR, the policy creates a standardized package of required general education disciplines for students pursuing all baccalaureate and transfer associate degrees in the Kansas public higher education system. The general education program framework is comprised of 34-35 credit hours organized into seven disciplines. KBOR said those disciplines include English, communications, mathematics and statistics, natural and physical sciences, social and behavioral sciences, arts and humanities, and an institutionally designated area.
"The changes should make it much simpler for students when picking classes to take as dual-enrollment or concurrent-enrollment in high school," said Shelly Gehrke, vice president for enrollment management and student success. "Transferring from one Kansas institution to another should also be more student friendly, though I still always recommend that the student begin communicating with the school they want to graduate from sooner than later to plan to be safe."
Gehrke said students will work with an academic advisor based on their major during their first couple of semesters to make a plan.
"Some majors are more general education heavy in the first couple of years," she said. "However, other majors — especially in STEM — may have general education classes sprinkled throughout three or four years."
A student who satisfies all seven disciplines at a public Kansas community college or university will have completed their general education requirements at any other Kansas public institution to which they transfer. KBOR said this is a "game-changing development" for students across the Kansas Regents system.
“The general education program is a game-changing development for students in our system,” said KBOR Chair Cheryl Harrison-Lee. “It creates a more accessible pathway for transfer between community colleges and universities and enhances a student’s ability to chart a path through our system and complete their degree in a timely manner. This improves access for Kansans and most certainly bolsters affordability.”
The general education program creates a coordinated pathway for completion, and thereby simplifies academic advising processes for students participating in concurrent enrollment, students who intend to transfer, students who have transferred, students who change majors, and students who are unsure of a major.
