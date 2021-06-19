Special to The Gazette
The Emporia Lions Club held its annual meeting Wednesday, June 16 in Peter Pan Park to install board members and officers for the 2021-22 Lions year.
Board members are John Rich, Bill Hartman and Gary Post. The officers are Tail Twister, John Harclerode; Treasurer, Cole Cassity; Secretary, Nina Haught; Vice Presidents, Laura Henderson, Houston Sober and Will Symmonds.
Lion Tammy Edmiston will serve as the Emporia Lions President as the club celebrates it’s 1921 Centennial Anniversary on Oct. 30 in Emporia State University’s Webb Hall.
