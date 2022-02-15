As the temperature reached 65 degrees in Emporia Tuesday afternoon, the first winter weather closing arrived for later this week.
The Emporia Senior Center announced it will be closed Thursday, because the forecast warns an approaching winter storm could leave four inches of snow and frozen precipitation.
"Patients with Hermes Healthcare, LLC will be rescheduled," Center President Ian Boyd said by email, "or they may call 316-260-4110 to reschedule."
There's no word yet of any other closings. The last time some Lyon County school districts were closed by snow was Thursday, February 3.
