The Kansas Department of Transportation has approved two construction and maintenance projects in Lyon County.
A road sealing project on Highway 99, encompassing about nine miles of road from the Kansas Highway 170 junction to US Highway 56, was awarded to Vance Brothers and Subsidiary of Kansas City, Mo. The winning bid was $434,222.72.
A second sealing project was approved at K-170 from the K-99 junction east and northeast to Osage County — about 21.4 miles. Vance Brothers also won this bid, coming in at just under $1.1 million.
There’s no word yet on when work will begin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.