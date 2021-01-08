The Emporia High Girls Basketball team opened the 2021 portion of its slate with a home win, Friday evening, defeating the Junction City Blue Jays in an error-filled matchup by a score of 40-29.
The beginning of the contest was marred with turnovers and unforced errors by both teams, as the Lady Spartans and Blue Jays combined for seven through the first three minutes.
While Junction City continued its struggles with maintaining possession, EHS eventually settled down after inside baskets from Addie Kirmer and Rebecca Snyder, and enjoyed a 10-2 advantage with 2:39 remaining in the opening quarter. Emporia extended it’s cushion to 15-4 by the first stoppage in play, forcing nine turnovers and limiting the Jays to 2-9 shooting through eight minutes.
“I was a little disappointed because I thought we’d start out better,” said Emporia High Head Coach Carolyn Dorsey after the game. “I thought that we had a good week of practice and would come out and play to that level, but unfortunately that wasn’t the case. That being said, I was proud we weathered the storms tonight. I don’t think we really had any offensive rhythm all night.”
A 7-2 EHS run to begin the second period forced a Junction City timeout with just under six minutes remaining before half, but the Blue Jays kept within striking distance throughout much of the quarter, enjoying a 6-2 spurt of their own. Still, turnovers proved to be an issue for Junction, leading to an open three pointer for Maddyn Stewart, who cashed the basket and gave EHS a 27-12 lead en route to a 29-14 halftime advantage.
“Our bench can be strong for us, but it kind of depends on the night,” Dorsey said. “Maddyn hit a couple of open shots for us tonight that we really needed. I still believe there are nine or ten girls sitting on that bench that can come in and give me something. That’s what it felt like tonight. If somebody was struggling, I was able to send somebody else in, but I’d love to see a bit more consistency from all our girls.”
The Blue Jays managed the first two field goals of the second half to draw within 29-18, but were limited to one-shot opportunities on the offensive end throughout the final 16 minutes thanks to Rebecca Snyder’s efforts in the post. EHS built on its lead through its size inside, finishing out the third period on a 9-0 run to take a 38-18 cushion into the fourth quarter.
Emporia took its foot off the gas pedal in the closing 8 minutes, content to settle for slow offensive sets, and received time from several players off the bench. Junction City outscored EHS 11-2 to finish out the contest, improving the look of what was an overall ugly game for the Blue Jays.
In all, the visitors would manage just 12-36 shooting on the night, worsened by the addition of 21 turnovers.
“That first game after break is tough for a lot of teams, but again, I expect to see better from the girls next time around,” Dorsey said.
The Lady Spartans (4-2) will return to action at 6 p.m. Tuesday with a road matchup at Topeka West.
EHS- 15 14 9 2-40
JCHS- 4 10 4 11-29
EHS- Gilpin (6), Christensen (4), Adams (9), Snyder (13), Kirmer (2), Stewart (6)
