Emporia Public Library’s east parking lot is now open to the public.
Both book drop boxes will be open until Saturday. Please use the book drop box in the east parking lot.
The east library entrance will remain closed until further notice. The entrance will open when construction is complete. Please use the south entrance on Sixth Avenue.
We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers.
