An Emporia teen and a Missouri semi-truck driver were injured after a collision on W. U.S. Highway 50 in Emporia Tuesday morning.
According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office Dectective Eric Williams, 15-year-old Madelynn Knuth was northbound on Road G in a 2006 GMC Sierra around 10:38 a.m. She failed to clear the intersection with W. U.S. Highway 50, and was T-boned by a westbound 2020 Peterbilt semi-truck driven by 60-year-old Gregory Ahmann of Taylor Falls, Mo.
Lyon County Deputies along with Emporia/Lyon County EMS were dispatched to the scene. Both Knuth and Ahmann were checked out for minor injuries and refused further treatment. Both parties were wearing seatbelts.
