The USD 253 Board of Education approved the sale of the former Maynard Early Childhood Center to the Emporia Area Chamber Foundation Wednesday night.
The chamber plans to open a 24/7 childcare center, contingent on the approval of grant funding. Chamber CEO Jeanine McKenna said the Chamber hopes to be able to provide care to the entire community, with paid guaranteed spaces for larger employers.
McKenna said the Chamber has been touring multiple buildings for the possibility of opening the childcare center, eventually deciding on the former Maynard Building as the best fit. The Chamber has been working towards addressing the childcare crisis in the community for months, hosting childcare summits and working with state and national organizations to identify solutions.
The accepted bid, in the amount of $260,000, is contingent on the Chamber receiving funding to renovate the property, including $45,000 from ChildCare Aware, $1.8 million from the Kansas Department of Children and Families and two separate Kansas Children's Cabinet Child Care Accelerator grants in the amount of $450,000 and almost $2 million, respectively.
The Chamber should know if they have received their grant funding by mid-July at the latest.
In the event the grants do not come through, USD 253 and Coldwell Banker will continue to gather bids on the building. So far, there have been no other bids on the building since the bid from Simmons Pet Food.
The building was previously set to sell to Simmons Pet Food, before costly upgrades to turn the building into a childcare center forced the deal to fall through. The board had previously selected Coldwell Banker to represent the district in the sale of the building.
This is a developing story.
