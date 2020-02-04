John D. Lexow of Emporia died on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at his home. He was 66.
John was born on January 18, 1954 in Topeka, Kansas the son of John Fred and Sadie Nadine Engle Lexow. He married Cindy Baxter on January 9, 1973 in Harveyville, Kansas. They were divorced last year.
Surviving family members include: sons, Michael P. (Angela) Lexow of Topeka, and Matthew R. (Susan) Lexow of Memphis, Tennessee; grandsons, Mark and Mason Lexow of Topeka; brother, Michael Lexow of Wichita; sisters, Arlene Clark of Topeka, Margaret Mann of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, and Dorothy Alvis of Lubbock, Texas. He is loved by numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
John worked many years at IBP in Emporia before becoming the ESL teacher at the Emporia High School and retiring in May 2016. He later was a part time teacher at the Learning Center in Emporia. He was a member of the First Christian Church where he has served in numerous leadership roles at the church. At the time of his death he was serving as a co-elder.
Cremation has taken place with a memorial service 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the First Christian Church, Emporia. Visitation will be Friday night from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. A private burial will be at a later date in the Eskridge Cemetery, Eskridge. Memorial contributions to the Flint Hills Learning Center can be sent in care of the funeral home. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
