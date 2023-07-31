The Emporia Gazette
A head-on collision on the Kansas Turnpike sent one person to the hospital with suspected serious injuries Monday morning.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the collision occurred at mile marker 124, heading southbound — about three miles southwest of Emporia — at 9:10 a.m. Scanner traffic indicated a semi and pickup truck collided head-on in a construction zone.
A 2022 Chevy pickup, driven by 43-year-old Joshua Mantooth, was heading northbound in the left lane while a 2021 Freightliner, driven by 64-year-old Jeffrey Kingsolver of Vassar, was heading southbound in the single-lane construction zone.
Mantooth’s vehicle went off the roadway, struck construction signs and then veered into opposing traffic.
Kingsolver swerved into the northbound lane and was sideswiped by Manthooth’s vehicle, which continued northbound and struck the right side of the barrier wall.
There was no indication of what caused Mantooth to go off the roadway in the first place.
Mantooth was sent to Newman Regional Health via ambulance, with possibility of an airlift transfer.
Traffic was halted in both directions as the accident was cleared.
