NRH Auxiliary Toy Drive
The Newman Regional Health Auxiliary will be accepting $5 donations for its pediatric stuffed animal toy drive throughout the month of December. The donations can be made at the Newman Regional Health Auxiliary Gift Shoppe, located just inside the east lobby at Entrance F.
This $5 gift can help put a smile on the face of a lab or ER child patient.
New Year’s Ride and Run
Gravel City Adventure & Supply Co. will hold a New Year’s Ride and Run to start 2020 off right at noon Wednesday at the Campus Woods at Emporia State University.
Join in for a run or ride on the trails or head out for a spin on gravel. Gravel is a short 10-15 miles and very beginner friendly. Then, plan to meet up at Gravel City Adventure & Supply Co., 716 Commercial St., from 1 - 2 p.m. for hot coffee and cocoa and talk about the coming year.
EARSP meets
The Emporia Area Retired School Personnel will meet 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor. The program will be “Enhancing Your Life This Coming Year Through Heart Rhythm Meditation” presented by Certified Meditation Instructor Sherry Nelson. Nelson is a retired USD 253 physical education instructor. The greeters will be Bob Grover and Dee Schwinn and the Thought of the Day will be given by Ralphea Hill.
Blood drive
The American Red Cross Emporia Community Blood Drive is noon - 6 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Friday at the Emporia Presbyterian Church West Campus, 1702 W. 15th Ave.
Be the lifeline patients need. To make a life-saving appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor keyword “Emporia” or call 800-733-2767. Bring a photo ID, drink plenty of water and eat before your appointment.
People who donate blood now through Jan. 5 receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt while supplies last.
Volunteer work day at Pioneer Bluffs
The first volunteer workday of 2020 at Pioneer Bluffs is 8:30 a.m. Jan. 4. The day begins with coffee in the Granary. Volunteer tasks vary from physical to nonphysical activities. As we work to celebrate and preserve the ranching heritage of the Flint Hills, people of all talents and abilities are needed and appreciated.
The workday will conclude with a free lunch of black-eyed peas. Those interested in volunteering can just show up, contact Executive Director Lynn Smith for more details at 620-753-3484 or lynn@pioneerbluffs.org, or visit pioneerbluffs.org.
East Central Kansas Model T Club meets
The East Central Kansas Model T Club will meet 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9 in the Conference Room at the Coffey County Library - Burlington Branch, 410 Juniatta St., Burlington. Members are ask to bring a side dish to go with vegetable beef soup that is provided for the meal before the meeting.
The ECKTs is a family organization and a chapter of the not-for-profit, National Model T Ford Club of America. Please feel free to visit and bring a friend to the first meeting of the New Year. For additional information or questions call Bud Redding: 785-733-2124.
Learn from the author
Children’s author Alastair Heim will share his insights into effective read-aloud strategies and practices for child care and early childhood professionals from 9 - 10 a.m. Jan. 11 at the Lyon County History Center. The free event can provide one hour of KDHE training. Register online at readlyoncounty.org. Sponsored by Emporia Public Library, Lyon County History Center, Ellen Plumb’s City Bookstore, Mobilizing Literacy and the Kansas Masonic Literacy Center.
Little Stingers
Dance Clinic
The Emporia State University Stingers Dance Team will offer a clinic for children ages preschool - grade 8 from 9 a.m. - noon Jan. 11 at the HPER building.
Dancers will learn a routine to perform at the halftime of the Lady Hornets basketball game at 1:30 p.m. the same day at White Auditorium. Registration is $25 and includes a T-shirt. Proceeds from this clinic go towards helping the newly reinstated university dance team to attend its first-ever national dance competition.
Register online at tinyurl.com/littlestingers.
Meet Alastair Heim
Enjoy cookies and crafts with children’s author Alastair Heim from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Jan. 11 at the Lyon County History Center. Heim has written books such as “The Great Puppy Invasion,” “Hello, Door,” and “No Tooting at Tea.” The free program is for children preschool - 8. The first 50 families will receive an autographed book.
Sponsored by Emporia Public Library, Lyon County History Center, Ellen Plumb’s City Bookstore, Mobilizing Literacy and the Kansas Masonic Literacy Center.
Cornhole and chili
Harry & Lloyd’s 2nd Annual Indoor Cornhole Tournament and Chili Cook-off starts 2 p.m. Jan. 11 in downtown Americus.
This will benefit the North Lyon County Food Pantry. Nonperishable food items along with clean or new coats, gloves, socks, etc. will be accepted through Jan. 11 at the restaurant. Fill the Harry & Lloyd’s Bus with donations from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Jan. 11. Donations will be picked up if needed.
Participate in one or both events, payouts to winners. For more information, call 620-443-5066.
Superbowl II
The Girl Scouts’ 2nd Annual Superbowl at Flint Hills Lanes is 1 - 3 p.m. Jan. 25. Come out dressed in your best “SuperFAN” or Super Bowl attire. Prizes will be awarded throughout the party for various plays and the best dressed SuperFAN. Bring the whole family for an afternoon of fun. Cost is $20 and includes bowling and shoes. Register by Jan. 18 on UltraCamp.
For information, call Gwen Harris: 342-3609 or harrisgwen1976@gmail.com.
