A professor of elementary education with a focus on reading and literacy is the 2023 Roe R. Cross Distinguished Professor at Emporia State University.
Dr. Elizabeth Dobler received the award during a surprise presentation at the conclusion of her Dr. John E. King Endowed Professor Lecture in The Teachers College Thursday afternoon.
"Dr. Dobler is such a humble person," said Dr. Joan Brewer, dean of The Teachers College, to the audience for the King Lecture. "She shows excellence in teaching. She gives and gives to make the world a better place and doesn't expect anything for it. Those are the characteristics of a Roe R. Cross Distinguished Professor."
And that is when Dobler realized she had achieved the highest honor an Emporia State professor can achieve.
The Roe R. Cross Distinguished Professor Award has been given since 1979 and is the highest honor given to an Emporia State professor. It recognizes the ESU professor who best demonstrates teaching excellence, professional activities, fostering of intellectual atmosphere, service to the university outside the classroom and status as a student mentor.
"I was not expecting this," Dobler said. "I don't have anything to say!"
Dobler first came to Emporia State as a student, earning her bachelor of science in education degree in elementary education with an emphasis in early childhood special education in 1985. She taught for 13 years in elementary schools in Geary County and Seaman school districts. In 1996, while still teaching at the school level, Dobler joined ESU as an adjunct instructor.
She became full-time ESU faculty in 1998 as an instructor and moved up the faculty ranks, becoming a full professor in 2012.
Dr. Ken Weaver, professor emeritus, former dean of The Teachers College and 1999 Roe R. Cross Distinguished Professor, wrote in the nomination letter about Dobler requesting a sabbatical after becoming a full professor.
"She wanted to spend the upcoming academic year at an elementary school as a school library media specialist to ensure that, upon her return to ESU, her preparation of her students to be elementary teachers would be authentic and grounded in best practices. Her work during this leave of absence eventually contributed to her earning her master's degree in library science 16 years after receiving her doctorate, one of many ways that Dr. Dobler has demonstrated being a lifelong learner."
As a Roe R. Cross Distinguished Professor, Dobler will receive a $1,000 honorarium for professional activities and be the speaker at the winter commencement in December 2023.
