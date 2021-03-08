Cherryvale’s One Lane Road returned for another fundraising show at VFW Post 1980, Saturday night.
Post 1980 kicked off a vigorous fundraising effort in 2019 to keep its doors open to local veterans. Dances include live music and raffles each month, and are open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.